Where Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark stand on *that* House of Stassi vasectomy debate

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are facing difficulty after he debated getting a vasectomy, and are now having conversations about their potential future family. The House of Stassi cast members have now revealed where they stand on their marriage, and what’s going on.

“It took time after filming to have those difficult conversations again and force ourselves to refocus and see what the real issues were,” she admitted to Variety. “And we still have those conversations. As for afterwards, I feel comfortable being on a reality show with [Clark].

She added, “Because no matter what, we have that foundation where we do have each other, you can work through almost anything when you have respect and love for each other, so it makes having those fights and arguments on-camera easy to deal with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

“I know that we’re going to be fine. That might not make sense to someone who’s not on reality TV, but it does for me,” Stassi added. She’s also admitted she isn’t ready for Beau to get a vasectomy and wants to leave the door open for a potential third baby together.

“You think I want to have a child at 48 years old? I am tired,” he revealed on the show, confessing that repeated pregnancy scares had left him desensitised. “I’m just kind of numb to them, to be honest.” They also both faced issues with raising a family alongside filming.

Stassi had pregnancy scares where she’s felt her “life is over,” and was terrified when she thought she was pregnant with a third baby. “I’m trying to balance wanting her to have her space and to be able to not stress out when she’s working,” Beau said. “I’m angry and resentful.”

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