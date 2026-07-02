Ranked: All the unbelievably jaw dropping net worths of the Lock Upp cast

They really don't need that prize money!

The cast members competing for 10 million Indian rupees on season two of Lock Upp don’t exactly need the money, because a lot of them have some pretty whopping net worths! So, let’s find out what they’re all worth.

Ram Kapoor – $15.8 million

The richest of the Lock Upp cast, Ram Kapoor has a whopping $15.8 million net worth. Best known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, Kapoor’s fortune comes almost entirely from a two-decade television career, supplemented by films, web series and brand endorsements. He’s reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Indian television history.

Pamela Serena – $8.2M to $11.7M

The most unpredictable estimate on the list, and also the most international name in the cast. Serena built her wealth as a model and entrepreneur rather than through Indian television.

Harshad Chopda – $4.7M to $5.8M

Chopda’s money comes from a string of hit shows, including Bepannah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi – $4.1M to $4.7M

Best remembered as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Joshi earns primarily through television, reportedly charging around $1.6k per episode, alongside brand endorsements.

Sunita Ahuja – $2.9M to $3.5M

Govinda’s wife has built her own public profile through candid interviews and a strong social media presence, separate from her husband’s Bollywood career.

Dheeraj Dhoopar – $2.3M to $2.9M

A TV heartthrob known for Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka, Dhoopar’s earnings come from a steady run of soap leads and reality show appearances.

Riyaz Aly – $1.9M to $2.3M

The only contestant on the list who’s never done daily soaps, Aly built his fortune through music videos, modelling and brand collaborations as one of India’s biggest social media stars.

Akanksha Chamola – $117K to $234K

Known for shows like Swaragini and Bhagya Lakshmi, and also recognised as Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife. Her wealth comes primarily from acting work rather than her marriage.

Shreya Kalra – $117K to $234K

The Indore-born influencer built her following through fashion, fitness and lifestyle content, first on TikTok and now on Instagram and YouTube, before crossing over into TV with a Roadies stint and a 2024 web series debut.

Akanksha Choudhary – $175K

A Splitsvilla alum, Choudhary’s money comes largely from digital content and brand deals built off her reality TV profile.

Sufi Motiwala – $117k

A fashion commentator known for celebrity style reviews, Motiwala’s earnings come from content creation and a stint on The Traitors Season one.

Yogesh Rawat — $58K to $117K

A fitness influencer and Roadies/Splitsvilla alum, Rawat’s income comes mostly from digital brand partnerships rather than television work.

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