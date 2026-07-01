A through explanation of what the Love Island USA boy KC Chandler’s back tattoo actually is

KC Chandler has got rather a lot of screen time on Love Island USA lately (and not for good reasons). If you’ve noticed his tattoos, and wondered what they actually are, then you’re in luck! Here’s an explanation of what the Love Island boy KC’s tattoo really means.

Since Love Island USA participants were very few clothes, we’ve seen lots of KC’s bare back. Those tattooed letters on KC’s upper back spell out “Still I rise”.

This is the name of a fairly famous poem by Maya Angelou, which was published in 1978. The (much-quotes) final verse goes: “Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, / I am the dream and the hope of the slave / I rise / I rise / I rise.”

It’s possible that KC may have taken inspiration for his tattoo from another place, though. Lewis Hamilton also has “Still I Rise” inked along the top of his back.

In the villa, Trinity and Bryce have both referenced the tattoo to make fun of KC. In the cake-themed challenge with Megan Thee Stallion, KC tried (and failed) to throw a dessert at Trinity. She responded: “You still missed. But, it is what it is. Still you rise, I guess.”

Another time, when KC was looking sorry for himself, Bryce said, “Still I rise!” KC did not seem to get Bryce’s dry humour, so replied completely sincerely, “Still I rise.”

Bryce and Trinity both mocking KCs back tattoo 😭 pic.twitter.com/AMLd68VWeH https://t.co/ZGau9117Ta — Saint! (@outtamyhead21) June 29, 2026

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