Revealed: What Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian really spoke about during the Super Bowl

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made their official relationship debut at the Super Bowl, and I’m still in disbelief that the whole thing is actually real.

According to reports the pair actually started seeing each other just after New Year’s after celebrating at a party together, meaning they could have been together for just over two months.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were sat next to each other throughout the Super Bowl, and were seen animatedly chatting to each other, and now a lip reader has revealed exactly what they were talking about.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/jjpwrHkfyg — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026



Nicola Hicking, the founder of LipReader, told The Daily Mail that Lewis made a very emotionally intimate confession to Kim, which didn’t exactly go down to well…

She claims that Lewis told Kim: “No I don’t take just any girl to my mom, I mean you’re gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you.”

Nicola claims that Kim then “shuffled uncomfortably in her seat” before covering her face and “replying with a simple okay.” Brutal.

But, it’s not all bad news as according to body language expert Judi James, Kim’s “hot and cool” flirting technique was working on Lewis.

She claimed: “Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date.

“Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure.”

Judi continued: “Kim adds to the flirting when the tip of her tongue appears at the side of her mouth. This is usually seen as a gesture of playful desire or interest.

“But then she seems to switch to a very smart technique of intense interest followed by distraction, suddenly looking away after bathing Lewis in her interested gaze.

“She even brings one hand up to touch her hair and hide her face from him. This hot/cool body language technique is used to capture someone’s attention and to get them to coax the signals of interest back again.”

She added: “Kim’s hand to hair gesture looks like a preen here, suggesting she sees Lewis as a very suitable ‘catch’ to show off with pride at this public event.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.