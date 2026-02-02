Kim Kardashian and F1 star Lewis Hamilton ‘secretly dating’ after luxury weekend getaway

I could genuinely have never predicted this

Erm, so it turns out that Kim Kardashian and F1 star Lewis Hamilton are “secretly dating” and genuinely this was not on my 2026 bingo card.

Kim hasn’t really been seen with another guy since she and Pete Davidson split in August 2022, but I won’t lie I can genuinely see her and Lewis together.

The claims the pair are secretly together come from The Sun, who reported that Kim Kardashian was whisked away for a luxury romantic weekend in the Cotswolds together at Estelle Manor.

The two have been friends for years, and apparently enjoyed a couples massage and dinner in a private room during their luxury hotel stay, with rooms costing from £1k, per night.

A source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background.”

Lewis was previously linked to Sofia Vergara last year, although the pair were never officially spotted together in a romantic capacity, with him also being rumoured to have dated Shakira in 2023.

He’s also been connected with Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Barbara Palvin, and Rita Ora over the years, but his last official relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger, with the pair dating on and off from 2007 until splitting in 2015.

Lewis dated the Pussycat Dolls star from 2007 until their final split in 2015.

