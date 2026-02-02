Is this what Single’s Inferno’s Kim Min-gee really looked like before plastic surgery?

Kim Min-gee is one of the most popular girls on Single’s Inferno, but there have been some pictures resurfacing that are allegedly what she looked like before surgery.

However, it is worth noting that Kim Min-gee has not confirmed that she’s had any plastic surgery other than orthodontic treatment and she’s also mentioned that her body shape naturally changed a lot throughout puberty.

In the alleged picture of Kim Ming-gee she’s seen looking very different, with some speculating that she’s also had jaw surgery to set her jaw back, alongside chin surgery to make her chin come forward, as well as a lower blepharoplasty, which is a surgery on your eyelids.

However, others have pointed out that getting even basic orthodontic work such as braces can drastically change the appearance of your face without having any surgery done, and if Kim Min-gee was going through puberty when she got braces that would also affect her appearance.

Whilst it’s not uncommon for those in Korea, and anywhere around the world, to get cosmetic surgery, especially before going on a reality show, any rumours about Kim Min-gee getting plastic surgery is purely speculation.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.