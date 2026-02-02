Unreleased Single’s Inferno scene reveals I-geon and Go-eun’s real feelings for each other

How did this not make the edit?!

An unreleased Single’s Inferno season five clip has quietly dropped, and, honestly, it might be one of the most revealing moments we’ve seen all season.

The scene, which didn’t make the final cut of the show, captures I-geon and Go-eun during a late-night Paradise chat, the kind where the lights are low, everyone’s tired, and the truth accidentally slips out.

It’s intimate without being dramatic, awkward in a very real way, and suddenly makes a few of their on-screen choices make a lot more sense. If you thought their connection felt unfinished on the Netflix show, this conversation might explain why.

I-geon unveils which girl he’d also get to know

The whole moment kicks off with Go-eun asking a deceptively casual question Who would I-geon want to come to Paradise with next time?!

She even reassures him she won’t be offended, which already tells you she’s bracing herself for a real answer. And to his credit, he actually gives one.

I-geon pauses, looks like he’s choosing his words carefully, and then admits he’d want either Go-eun or Ye-jin.

No vague dodging, no “I’m open to everyone” speech, just straight honesty. And while, yes, hearing another girl’s name is never exactly what you want, the fact that Go-eun is still clearly in the picture matters.

She isn’t a backup option or a polite mention… she’s one of only two people he’s genuinely considering.

It’s low-key brutal, but also kind of refreshing.

Go-eun shares her feelings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김 고은 KIM GOEUN (@goxnniee)

Go-eun, meanwhile, handles the whole thing with quiet confidence.

Instead of spiralling or shutting down, she calmly asks whether there’s someone he’s more attracted to, or if he feels the same about everyone. It’s the kind of question you ask when you already care and just need to know where you stand.

She also mentions she’s talked to two people herself, which subtly levels the playing field.

She’s not putting all her eggs in one basket, and she’s very aware that this is still Single’s Inferno, not real life, yet. There’s no jealousy, no passive-aggressive energy, just clarity.

Go-eun reveals there’s “someone she’s more attracted to,” but then adds: “But, I’m not sure since I’m here with you today.”

Although I-geon wants to know who Go-eun is talking about, she keeps any names under wraps before the conversation takes a different turn,

Go-eun says she doesn’t think he’s “the caring type,” before I-geon, kind of offended, says he believes he’s caring and sweet.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.