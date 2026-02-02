Future billionaire North West slammed for boldly asking her followers for money

North West is getting slammed for audaciously asking her own followers for money, despite already being worth millions at just 12 years old.

North started an Instagram Live session over the weekend to her almost 2 million followers, with Kim Kardashian intermittently joining her.

However, it seems that North was less than happy with Kim not being present for all of it, as she wanted her followers to give her virtual gifts, which can then be exchanged for real money.

Kim refused to show her face, and instead just waved her hands in front of the phone, with North telling her: “You should just show your face, because… I don’t know. I want some money!”

Kim shockingly replied, “What?! No, we don’t ask — no, no, no.” She then asked North West exactly what she meant but wanting money, with her daughter informing her that it’s because it’s Instagram Live rather than Instagram Live.

Kim admitted: “I thought you were asking me for something.” So basically, Kim seems fine with her daughter asking her followers for money but not her. Cool. And it’s clear North really doesn’t need the money, as she’s already absolutely minted.

Whilst she’s only 12, according to reports she’s already worth in the nine figures! Kim has previously spoken out about how North loves making money, telling GQ that she started a lemonade stand when she was 10 and charged $20 per glass.

She revealed: “If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

According to wildly differing reports, North West is estimated to have a net worth of anything from $50 million all the way up to $375 million, a huge figure for someone who’s not even a teenager yet!

Kim and Kanye set up a trust fund for her when she was born which reportedly already has millions in it, and which she’ll be able to access once she turns 25, and is set to inherit a whopping $2.2 billion!

