Do these leaked pics reveal who the next Single’s Inferno cast members to go to Paradise are?!

I know people are going to be fuming if this is true

So far on this season of Single’s Inferno there haven’t been too many leaks, but a picture uploaded to Reddit eight months ago seems to reveal who the next six cast members going to Paradise will be.

It’s pretty obvious, but potentially massive spoilers ahead, so if you don’t want to know who allegedly might be off to Paradise, then this is your chance to click away!

Right, so it’s worth saying that this is all worth taking with a grain of salt, as the cast members in the picture are far away, so people have been basing who they are off their clothes, which might not be right.

But according to the picture above, six Single’s Inferno cast members can be seen getting off a helicopter to seemingly go to Paradise, with speculation the pairings are as follows: Song Seung-il and Choi Mina Sue, Youn Hyun Jae and Lee Joo Young, and finally Park Hee Sun and Lim Su-been.

And something tells me that if Choi Mina Sue is off to Paradise, people might not be too happy, especially based on the backlash she’s been receiving recently.

But again, take the pictures with a big grain of salt as currently nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, and so we’ll have to wait until the episode releases to know officially who’s been picked.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.