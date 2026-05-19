Why people think Mary Bonnet was fired from Selling Sunset, and what’s actually going on

There’s rumours that Mary Bonnet has been fired from Selling Sunset, just as Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are confirmed to be coming back, while Chrishell Stause is officially gone. So, what’s really going on here, and is Mary really getting sent home?

Basically, a TikTok page that goes by the name @theresa.concepcion has claimed she’s a lawyer and saidMary was fired from the Netflix show, which has been running for years. Mary is one of the only OG cast members who hasn’t decided to leave the show.

The account also claimed that Chelsea, Emma Hernan, newbie Sandra Vergara, and Alanna Gold have been fired. She claimed it’s “absolutely true” after people claimed that what she’s saying isn’t based on the facts, but Mary still has ‘Realtor, Selling Sunset’ in her bio.

One person has now speculated: “It’s from one single source, a woman on TikTok who pretends to be a lawyer and makes up things like Amanza assaulted Nicole. Take it with a grain of salt, can’t believe she’s being taken as fact on this sub.”

Theresa wrote: “I’m Ivy League-educated, former Big Law litigator and collect facts like snacks. I’m the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s order and opinion dismissing 10 of 13 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co.”

The TikTokker claimed Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith have been brought back for the upcoming season, claiming that an insider told her they’re the only two that haven’t been fired. She also said she “wishes they just cancelled” the entire show rather than fire them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

Mary has spoken about how she’s “got a second income stream” alongside her salary from her listings, and recently said, “I moved into the travel space and honestly… it just made sense. I already love to travel. Everyone does. And the two industries align perfectly.”

She remains employed by the brokerage, but she has hinted that she might voluntarily step away from the Netflix series due to the toxic dynamic among the cast. “It depends on the dynamic in the office, honestly,” Mary said on the “Casual Chaos” podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Vergara (@sandravergara)

Mary explained that she would keep her job at the Oppenheim Group, and “just not be on the show.” However, her decision is still pending, as of January earlier this year. “It’s too much right now. What’s going to happen? I don’t have control over any of that.”

“That’s for our producers and Netflix,” Mary continued. “Jason has control over who works at the Oppenheim Group, but he doesn’t have control over who’s on the show. It depends on the level of toxicity that they’re allowing,” adding that everyone’s “on the same page.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Mary’s representatives, The Oppenheim Group and Netflix for comment.

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