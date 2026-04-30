Christine reveals whether she’ll be stepping into her old villain role on Selling Sunset

It's officially confirmed she and Heather are returning for the new season

It’s official! Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are coming back for season 10 of Selling Sunset, and I’m very much ready for the chaos that’s going to ensue.

But will Christine be stepping back into her old villainous role on the show, or has she turned over a new leaf? Well, as Christine told Tudum: “This isn’t a rewind, it’s a reintroduction.”

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She explained that she’s “grown as an entrepreneur” and has become more “strategic” what she uses her time and energy on, something she says is a result of becoming a parent.

Christine explained: “Motherhood has a way of sharpening your priorities and changing how you move through the world. I’ve become more intentional and much more protective of my peace.

“I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself. I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”

Heather also isn’t planning on shying away from drama this season, as she feels there is still some unresolved drama with her co-stars.

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She told Tudum: “There are conversations that got cut short. I’m also not going to pretend things didn’t happen. This show is really about a group of women building something together, rooting for each other, figuring it out. There was friendship and camaraderie at the core of it.

“Coming back, I really want to bring that original spirit with me. Obviously, when you put a group of women with big personalities in a room together, there’s going to be tension. That’s just reality, but it’s how you handle those differences that define the dynamic.”

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