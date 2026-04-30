Big Brother 27’s Ashley Hollis quits law and launches influencer career to ‘get the bag’

Ashley Hollis has revealed she’s genuinely launching an influencer career, even after people speculated that she’s “trying to be one”. She currently works as a lawyer, and continued to do so even after getting famous on Big Brother 27, but now plans to “get that bag”.

She wrote on Threads: “Someone commented on a TikTok of me casually talking, that I just “want to be an influencer” meanwhile I haven’t even tried to be one and don’t even make content regularly lmao. But you know what, now I’m actually get in my ‘influencer’ bag.”

Ashley said she’ll post “just to shut these haters up” and jokily warned people to “be sick of me starting tomorrow.” One person commented, “No one cares. Go back to your lawyer job. Influence the courts.” Yet she’s changed her LinkedIn role to ‘Full Time Content Creator’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Hollis (@ashleyhollis_)

So while Ashley has only just made this post on Threads, she actually began this content creation journey in October 2025, as per her LinkedIn. She was an associate at A&O Shearman until June 2025, and before that, was a summer associate at Shearman & Sterling LLP.

She recently revealed she’s been making more money off brand deals from being an influencer, even after she spent years at law school. Ashley has both attorney licenses from the New York State Bar Association and Illinois State Bar Association already.

@ashleyhollis_ The resume that landed me job interviews at 15 big law firms, paramount pictures, the NFL, Live nation and others included all the things in this video! Welcome to my new career series briefed and booked! It’s a hot JOB summer for everyone okay!! #resume #careeradvice #corporatelife #lawyer ♬ original sound – Ashley Hollis

She’s worked at 15 big law firms, as well as Sony, Paramount Pictures, the NFL, and Live Nation, and is launching a career series on TikTok on career strategy and how her resume helped her secure all of these big girl jobs. Ashley wrote, “It’s a hot JOB summer for everyone.”

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