Erm, apparently Kelsey Swanson and John Caprio had already split up before RHORI?!

I truly can’t keep up with these rumours about John Caprio and Kelsey Swanson on Real Housewives of Rhode Island, and both of them have been very cryptic about the whole thing.

However, according to one TikTok user, Kelsey and John had already split up by the time the show started filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey B Swanson (@kelseybswanson)



He alleged: “Let me tell you, I had a little moment at the dermatologist which really does show how everyone knows everything.”

The TikToker claimed that his PA at the dermatologist appointment was from Rhode Island, and that she told him apparently “everyone in Rhode Island knows that Kelsey and her boyfriend broke up before they started filming Real Housewives. And that upon the season being aired, the family was p*ssed off because of what was shared.”

Reality Blurb then spoke to an insider about his alleged claims, with the insider alleging: “That is true.” Apparently Kelsey is no longer “in the house” and that whilst they split up prior to filming, they were still together when she was initially cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judge Frank Caprio (@therealfrankcaprio)



The Providence Journal contacted John Caprio’s daughter Sofia regarding the rumours that he’s Kelsey Swanson’s mystery boyfriend on Real Housewives of Rhode Island, to which she replied: “I have no comment about that. I’m going to let Kelsey tell her story and let the season unfold.”

John Caprio also spoke out about the rumours when The Providence Journal reached him via phone, saying: “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

Catherine Caprio, John’s ex wife also gave a very scathing response to the speculation, declaring: “We want nothing to do with the ‘Real Housewives’ baloney.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming now on Hayu.

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