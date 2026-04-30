Nick Pellecchia reveals the sneaky trick that actually won him Million Dollar Secret season two

I don’t know about you, but that Million Dollar Secret season two finale had me stressed, and winner Nick Pellecchia pulling off that last sneaky trick was actually kind of genius, and while it looked like a split-second decision, he has now revealed how he actually made sure to win the game.

Speaking to TODAY, he explained that the game doesn’t really go how you expect at all. He said, “You come in (and) you have lies and stories you’re going to tell. Then you meet 13 other people with their own lies and stories you got to keep track of. So all plans kind of go out the window as soon as you enter The Stag.”

So instead of sticking to one plan, Nick said he just learned to think on his feet. “I think it’s a place of adaptability and of learning how to think on your feet and think under pressure,” he said. “I think that’s the best skill to have in the house.”

And that mindset is what carried him through the whole show. At the start, he actually planned to stay completely under the radar and not get involved in any drama. “I came into The Stag trying to be completely under the radar, at least for the first couple dinners,” he said. He added that he wanted to “just be relatively charismatic” and “cruise by the first few dinners.”

So when did he actually switch things up?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



But as soon as he clocked that Altie Holcomb might be the first millionaire, he switched things up. “That actually changed the whole dynamic of the game for me,” he said. “Because instead of just being like a funny frat kid at the table, people came to me for advice and (to hear) who I thought was a millionaire. They valued my opinion, and that helped later in the game. They looked for someone to kind of take (the) lead in finding who the millionaire was. So I was able to step into that role instead.”

So instead of blending in, he actually became someone people trusted. And then we get to the final moment, which was the sneakiest part of all. Nick put himself in Kaleb Moon’s shoes and realised there was no way Kaleb would risk giving up the money after holding onto it for so long.

He explained his exact thinking at the time. “Made it this far, three people left. To give the money up right now, knowing all well it might not come back. I’ve been doing all these agendas for the last two weeks with the money. And now I’m just going to give it away with the chance of it not coming back.”

He added, “I just tried to read it on Kaleb’s (face) as well as I could, and just go with my gut.”

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