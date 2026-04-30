Finalist Kat Ellis skipped her brother’s wedding to go on Million Dollar Secret season two

Kat Ellis skipped her brother’s wedding to appear on Million Dollar Secret season two, and the reason behind it is actually a lot more emotional than you might expect.

In the show, Nick Pellecchia won the million dollars. But his fellow finalists also played a strong game. One of them is Kat, who made it all the way to the final stages of the game, but what many viewers didn’t realise at first is that she had already given up a huge real-life moment just to be there.

Speaking about it, she explained to DECIDER that it was a really tough decision from the start. “It was a very hard conversation,” she said. “I kept pushing it off through the casting process. I told my casting lady, ‘Hey, I’m not going to tell them if I’m not going to get on. So, you tell me when I need to tell them.’ And she finally was like, ‘Give them the heads up.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Ellis (@katellisss)



But to her surprise, Kat said her brother was really supportive of her going on the show. “He was like, ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is life-changing, opportunity-wise. It could be life changing money-wise,’” she recalled. “They were so, so supportive.”

So even though she missed his wedding, her family encouraged her to take the chance. But unfortunately, things didn’t go her way in the game.

Kat was voted out during the final elimination dinner. She not only missed the wedding but also left the show without the prize money.

“When I FaceTimed them after getting eliminated, the first thing I said was, ‘I lost,’ because I didn’t want them to have hope for one second,” she said. “They didn’t care at all.”

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