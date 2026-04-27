She was super bubbly on Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret, so who is Kat Ellis in real life?

She might have walked into Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret saying she’d play the ‘dumb blonde’ to stay ahead, but Kat Ellis actually had a much smarter game plan underneath it all, so here’s who she really is.

Kat is a sports content creator and media personality

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Katherine “Kat” Ellis is originally from Boston, Massachusetts, and from quite early on, she knew she wanted to work in sports media. According to her LinkedIn, she studied Television and Film at Boston University after initially starting at the University of Alabama. During that time, she was already building experience, working in loads of roles like production assistant, intern, and on-air talent.

She worked with places like NBC Sports Boston and Boston 25 News, covering games, writing stories, and helping with live production.

After graduating in 2021, she moved straight into bigger roles, including working as an on-air talent at Barstool Sports, where she hosted shows and created social media content.

She later joined Fallen Media as an on-air host and executive producer, before eventually going solo in 2023 to focus on her own content.

She’s worked with some big names

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Since going independent, Kat has actually built a strong presence as a lifestyle and sports content creator.

She’s worked with major organisations such as ESPN, NESN, the NHL, and the MLB, creating content, hosting interviews, and covering major events.

She also runs her own series called Out of His League, where she highlights stories around women in sports. In fact, she even collaborated with ESPN around the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, interviewing players’ families and creating social content.

One of her biggest moments came in 2025, when she was part of the first-ever all-women broadcast for a Boston Red Sox game with NESN, which is a pretty big deal in the sports world.

She played a clever game

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On Million Dollar Secret, Kat made it clear she would use perception to her advantage. She said, “I really just want to cruise along as a passenger princess for as long as I can, until I am forced to take over the driver’s seat and start making big moves.”

Kat wanted people to underestimate her, and it worked. She even deliberately messed up in an early challenge to come across as a bit clueless, which helped her build trust and avoid suspicion.

But behind the scenes, she was actually very aware of what was going on. She figured out that Kaleb was the secret millionaire before most people.

She’s in a long-term relationship and loves her dog

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Outside of work and the show, Kat is in a long-term relationship with professional ice hockey player Jake Wise. The two have been together for seven years now and seem really supportive of each other’s careers.

They’re also dog parents to a chocolate Labrador called Rookie, who they basically treat like their son.

She’s still close with her castmates

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Since filming wrapped, Kat has actually stayed in touch with quite a few of her Million Dollar Secret co-stars. She’s especially close with Lauren G, Nick, and Hunter. They’ve been hanging out, watching the show together, and even creating content.

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