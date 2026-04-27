Summit breaks his silence on backlash over body-shaming comments he made to Kaylee

Summit has responded to accusations that he was body-shaming his girlfriend Kaylee on Temptation Island. Kaylee claimed on the show how her body “isn’t his dream body” while Summit has now come out to explain he “never forced her to go to the gym.”

He has since told Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod how Kaylee “chooses to go to the gym on her own” while she has revealed she never started working out to lose weight. She said, “I think a lot of people interpreted it as like, when he said, ‘Your arms are getting too bulky.'”

“That’s because when I was working out too much, he was like, ‘Your arms are getting too strong. Like, you need to focus on other parts.’ And that was just him trying to give me advice, but I took it very personally. And the world saw this as him fat-shaming her,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summit Wallace (@summitwallace)

Kaylee has now said it was “never the case” that Summit was body-shaming her, saying that it was more so him “wanting her to be healthy and get in shape.” She said, “Now, looking back, we can understand that he just didn’t always go about saying it the right way.”

Summit said, “You saw those discussions with Mark when Kaylee comes to me with something. I’m a fitness coach, that’s what I do. So when Kaylee comes to me and says, ‘I want to change this about me,’ I say, ‘Do this,’ it doesn’t matter, you still can’t say, ‘Just do this.'”

“This is something I should have known but now I do know, and it’s clear, and the whole world knows, and I know. I want to move on from it because I tell this girl that I think she’s the most beautiful woman every day,” Summit concluded.

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