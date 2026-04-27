He might be the new millionaire, so who actually is Kevin Moranz from Million Dollar Secret?

He might have stayed out of the chaos in Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret so far, but Kevin Moranz could actually be one to watch as the game heats up, so here’s who he really is.

Kevin is a professional Supercross racer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Moranz (@kevin.moranz)



Kevin Moranz is 27 years old and based in Topeka, Kansas. He’s a professional Supercross racer and has actually been riding dirt bikes since he was just four years old.

According to his LinkedIn, he’s been racing professionally for around five years now. He comes from a lower-income background, and chasing a career in motorsports is obviously expensive. So instead of relying on funding, he basically had to figure things out himself.

He said he went “door to door / business to business asking for donations” in the early days. Over time, that actually turned into something bigger, and now he runs his own race team, building partnerships and offering value to sponsors.

He’s been playing a quiet and observant game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Moranz (@kevin.moranz)



On Million Dollar Secret, Kevin has taken a very different approach compared to some of the others. While loads of contestants get caught up in drama and emotional moments, he’s stayed calm, quiet, and observant. He doesn’t really get involved in the big arguments or “crashouts,” and instead seems to be analysing everything from the sidelines.

Basically, he’s been playing it safe so far, but very intentionally. And that strategy has actually worked in his favour, because he hasn’t become a major target, and people do seem to trust him.

He’s still close with the cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Moranz (@kevin.moranz)



Even outside the show, Kevin seems to have kept things positive. He’s still in touch with his castmates, and they all follow each other on social media, which shows there’s no bad blood after filming.

He might be the new millionaire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Moranz (@kevin.moranz)



By the end of episode six, though, Kevin said that while he’s been playing a safe game, he doesn’t want to do that anymore. He wants the power that comes with being the secret millionaire.

Interestingly, he also looked quite shocked at the end of the episode, which has got people talking. Some viewers on Reddit think it could be linked to a secret agenda. While others believe he might actually become the next millionaire.

At this point, nothing’s confirmed. With the final two episodes set to drop on Wednesday, everything is still to play for.

Whether Kevin steps into that powerful role or sticks to his quieter strategy, we’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.