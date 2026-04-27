How to listen to the leaked Summer House reunion audio, which is not for the faint-hearted

The Summer House reunion footage was leaked, including the audio, and it is absolutely not for the faint-hearted. Thanks to whoever leaked it, which Bravo has launched an investigation into, we won’t have to wait to actually hear what went down anymore.

TMZ has now released an audio of the moment Ciara Miller absolutely went for Amanda Batula for going out with West Wilson, her ex-boyfriend, following her split from ex-husband Kyle Cooke. And thanks to Reddit, the whole audio has been fully transcribed.

*Summer House* S10 Reunion just leaked and it’s CHAOS 😭 Cast dragging Amanda Batula, Bravo investigating the audio breach… Andy Cohen called it one of the most intense ever. This season broke the house for real. Who’s watching the fallout? #SummerHouse #Bravo pic.twitter.com/WgFrWUFhKD — Andray (@andrayofficial) April 24, 2026

Kyle is shutting down speculation it was a cast mate and said: “This was not a phone on set. Everybody — if you do have a phone on set, it’s stuck behind a pillow or a couch cushion. So, the cameras can’t see it. I don’t see why anyone would gain having leaked this.”

“That goes for producers, crew, and Bravo. This was someone clearly acting on their own. It doesn’t even look like they got paid because the audio clip is everywhere,” he added. Kyle further speculated someone may have “took their phone and put it up to a speaker.”

“This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” a Bravo spokesperson said in an April 23 statement to E! News. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation.”

The network concluded, “We will take appropriate action based on our findings.” Andy Cohen has also condemned the leaker, writing, “People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this.”

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