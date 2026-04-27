Kyle Cooke shares evidence none of his cast mates leaked Summer House reunion footage

So the Summer House reunion just got leaked, and now Kyle Cooke is revealing all about the drama that went down. We all know the whole West Wilson and Amanda Batula romance shocked everyone, but there’s somehow even more gossip to come out of the cast.

Kyle revealed he called West a “schmuck,” and shut down speculation that he or any of his cast mates would leak the audio themselves. Yep, he’s not even blaming West. Bravo is now launching an investigation into exactly who leaked it, and believe they’ve found the culprit.

The leaked footage showed his co-star Ciara Miller ripping into Amanda and calling her an “f***ing snake.” Kyle said on his Instagram Stories: “Bravo takes this very seriously. They’re doing a full-blown cyber investigation,” before warning whoever leaked the footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke)

“So, if you’re the one who leaked [it], you might want to seek cover or council,” Kyle said on Friday, responding to “wild” conspiracy theories. “This was not a phone on set. Everybody — if you do have a phone on set, it’s stuck behind a pillow or a couch cushion.”

“So, the cameras can’t see it. I don’t really see why anyone would gain [from] having leaked this. That goes for producers, crew, and Bravo. This was someone clearly acting on their own. It doesn’t even look like they got paid because the audio clip is everywhere,” he added.

*Summer House* S10 Reunion just leaked and it’s CHAOS 😭 Cast dragging Amanda Batula, Bravo investigating the audio breach… Andy Cohen called it one of the most intense ever. This season broke the house for real. Who’s watching the fallout? #SummerHouse #Bravo pic.twitter.com/WgFrWUFhKD — Andray (@andrayofficial) April 24, 2026

Kyle further speculated that the leak might have come from someone who “took their phone and put it up to a speaker, where there was a live feed. There’s only a couple different rooms with monitors. And, of course, then there’s the actual set.” But there’s no confirmation.

“It kind of sounds like they were trying to be discreet because you can hear them fumbling their phone in the beginning and the end,” he said. “The audio itself, from all of the cast, sounds like it’s audio from our mics,” adding there’s “just no way” a cast member was involved.

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