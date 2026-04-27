All the wild statements Temptation Island cast have made against production

There have been way more statements against the production on Temptation Island season two than most Netflix shows I’ve seen, and there’s only been two seasons. Xzavier made a claim that just nine hours went out, when they filmed over 600 hours of footage.

Xzavier reveals his final date with Sydney was cut

In response to someone asking if any important scenes were cut from the show, Xzavier wrote: “They didn’t include my final date with Sydney. It was a magical experience! Cooked together in our own private villa.” And Sydney isn’t too happy with production, either.

Sydney slams production for editing out key scene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

Sydney said: “During that bonfire, I was finally acknowledging patterns I had been quiet about for way too long. I had to let the world see my breaking point. But honestly, a lot of what came after that got left out. Leaving the bonfire, I was done.”

“To the outside world, it looked like a love story from the beginning when he was a supportive friend. The show lacked my depth and my personal growth throughout this experience. I sat with myself, I cried in bed, I cried the next morning in bed with Shyanne.”

Scarlett is ‘living with version put out there’

Scarlett told Legally Friends podcast she’s currently living “with the version that was put out there,” adding that there’s “so much missing” from what they filmed. She said: “There’s so much missing and just flipped and, you know, it is what it is.”

She has also responded to people saying she wasn’t choosing to see his growth, but claimed she “wasn’t being shown that”. She actually claimed that just 1.5 percent of the three weeks the cast filmed actually aired on Netflix, which has led to “outside opinions”.

Mikey claims comments were out of context

When Mikey said he wanted to “shoot his shot with India,” it was presented as though he’d just come out with it. However, he’s now clapped back and said on The Viall Files, which aired the reunion, and said: “Obviously, someone asked me a damn question.”

“You get clipped. I’m the clip master, I get clipped because I just keep talking. All the guys will be like, ‘Mikey, stop talking,’ before you get clipped,” Mikey added, saying there’s “no way he’s walking into a confessional to say, ‘I’m going to be selfish, I need to shoot my shot.'”

Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix and Banjay Productions for comment.

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