Why Hulk Hogan told Netflix producers to stop asking about this one topic in final interview

In Netflix’s Hulk Hogan: Real American, the life of Hulk Hogan is explored in detail, from his rise as the face of Hulkamania to the more complicated and controversial parts of his personal life, but he asked Netflix producers to stop asking about this one painful topic in his final interview, the death of his older brother, Alan Bollea.

The docuseries includes moments from Hogan’s final interview, filmed in early 2025 before his death later that year at the age of 71. When producers brought up the death of Alan Bollea, Hogan became emotional and actually asked them to stop pushing him on it. “You have to stop, you’re digging way too much for me,” he said during the interview.

So, what exactly happened?

Hogan explained that he and his brother weren’t especially close growing up, but still shared a complicated history. Speaking about their early years, he said, “We weren’t that close.”

He added, “He rode off the reservation early, grew up really fast. By the time he was 7, he was riding with a bunch of bikers. He got in some trouble here in Florida and he ended up in Oakland, California.”

Despite that distance, the two reconnected later on, especially when Hogan tried to help him get back on track after rehab. “I was trying to help him out as much as I could,” Hogan said.

On the night his brother died, Hogan had actually seen him shortly before. He recalled that his brother was meant to travel with him after a match, but things didn’t go to plan. His brother said he couldn’t come and asked him for money for rent. “So I gave him some money, and I didn’t take him with me,” Hogan explained.

Later that night, he received the devastating call. “They said, ‘Your brother overdosed and passed away,’” Hogan said. “It was a hard one to get over.”

That moment clearly still weighed heavily on him decades later, which is why he struggled to talk about it on camera.

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