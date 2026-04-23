Paris Fury reveals terrifying moment when Tyson thought the Illuminati were targeting him

Paris Fury has shared the terrifying moment when Tyson thought the Illuminati were targeting him during a period of psychosis. His mental health at the time was facing a severe turn, and at one point, it got really bad, to the point Paris wanted to leave him.

She has now revealed on Great Company with Jamie Laing that she was “going through hell” when Tyson wanted to end his life. Paris said: “As the partner to that person, it is extremely difficult to stay strong for that person, but also to stay strong for yourself.”

“At the time Tyson was going through this, I had three children, I was pregnant with my fourth. I was trying to run the house, trying to keep everything afloat and out of the media, and I had a husband on a hell-bound mission to a train wreck,” Paris revealed.

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Tyson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017. He has openly discussed living with this condition, alongside severe depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and previous alcohol/drug abuse, with Paris saying he “has an addictive personality.”

Paris said: “I wanted to leave. There was a few times. He would be depressed, want to end his life, it was upsetting for me. There would be times where I thought, ‘I don’t want to deal with this,’ but it was in sickness and in health. I love Tyson, I love my husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Paris revealed how, when Tyson had his first anxiety attack, she was told he’d had a heart attack and rushed to the hospital. It was there when he whispered to her, “Get me out of here, they’re trying to kill me.” She said he was “totally gone” during his thirties.

“He believed people around him were trying to kill him, he believed that Illuminati were getting him, it was full psychosis, really bad. His Dad started saying, ‘This one’s on that, this one’s on them pills,’ that’s when it comes out it can come down in families,” she said.

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