Paris Fury reveals the bizarre real reason all four of her sons are called Prince

If you’ve been watching At Home With The Furys, you might have noticed that all of Paris and Tyson’s four sons are called Prince, and now she’s revealed the real reason why.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, he asked her why they all have the first name, with Paris explaining: “The reason for that is is because I was really high when I was giving birth to Prince and he was going to be called John James all along. Very traditional, very nice.

“So anyway, I we was calling him John James. And then I had him and I looked and I thought, he don’t look like a John James. So I was thinking of different names and and then Prince came up and I was like, ‘Prince, he has to be a Prince, he’s my Prince.’ And then three days later, I was like, ‘Oh, I named that baby Prince.’ So that’s how he got Prince.”

The At Home With The Furys star then explained what happened to make the rest of their three sons also be called Prince, sharing: “Tyson tells another story because he’s the Gypsy King and these kids all got Prince because he’s the King.

“And then when we had another boy, we found out we was having little Tyson, he said, ‘Well, you can’t call one a Prince without the other, they’ve all got to be Prince. And I said, ‘That’s crazy you can’t do that’, and he went, ‘No, we’ll just do it.’ And like, ‘It’s okay. It won’t matter.’ And I thought, ‘Well, as long as we don’t tell anyone.’ And then that didn’t work either. So yeah, we ended up with four Princes. It’s very confusing.”

As for their daughters names, Paris explained that they “loved the name” Venezuela and wanted something “totally unique.”

As for Valencia, Paris said that they’d spent a lot of time in Spain and kept seeing the name on signs whilst they were there. Their other daughter is called Athena, with Paris explaining it does have more of a meaning behind it as she came out a “little fighter” and had a “bad heart” when she was born. With Athena being the goddess of wisdom and war, they felt like it “suited her the fact that she got through everything.”

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