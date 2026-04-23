Jack’s X-rated behaviour with Jesenia that didn’t make Temptation Island cut revealed

Jack embarked on a pretty steamy bedroom session with Jesenia on Temptation Island, and basically proved Shyanne right that he’d gone onto the show to get with other girls. Anyway, Jesenia has now shared the shocking details of her hook-up with Jack, as a tempter.

Jesenia has claimed that Jack “sucked on her toes” and they kissed while they were alone in the Temptation Haven. She revealed there’s no cameras in there, and said “nothing happened.” She told Positively Uncensored, “It was spacious in there, we were just drinking.”

She added: “We were drinking prior to that. So, me and Jack were definitely a little tipsy. I’m not going to lie, we did make out and stuff. I remember walking out the tent, he was like, ‘Don’t tell anyone,’ but I don’t want people to think something went down that didn’t.”

Jesenia from Temptation Island season 2 said that Jack sucked on her toes and they kissed when they were alone in the Temptation Haven #temptationisland pic.twitter.com/yqMk0pucXZ — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) April 22, 2026

“He did suck on my toes, yes, and that’s when I made the comment saying like, ‘That turned me on,’ that’s where that comes from. There was a part where I was like, ‘Buckle up your pants,’ he had his pants on obviously, but he was trying to droop them a bit,” she said.

“He was trying to sag them and I was like, ‘Buckle up your pants.’ It never got like, hands-on, like, nothing, no, in that tent,” Jesenia added. Jack had entered the show with his girlfriend of five years, Shyanne, who was getting to know Preston on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

As for the drinking, Shyanne claimed Jack got so drunk on the show with no limits and would regularly black-out, which led to him getting banned from booze. So Jesenia and Jack’s private hook-up did lead to his split from Shyanne. Oh god!

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