Revealed: The very steamy details of Carter and Jack’s Temptation Island hookup

Sadly, none of the saucy overnight dates were shown this season of Temptation Island, but they certainly were still happening, especially between Carter and Jack.

Shyanne previously confirmed during a Q&A that Jack and Carter did hook up during the show, saying: “Everyone is acting like this is crazy tea lmao. Yes, they hooked up on the overnight date that wasn’t shown, we both got with different people on the show.”

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And now Carter has revealed more about their overnight date during a TikTok Live, explaining: “So I go on the overnight date and there’s a bathtub and bubbles, some champagne and rose petals. And we’re in the bathtub and things start to get a little… you know?

“And then it ends with us going into the bed, but all we did was kiss until the overnight date.”

Jesenia also opened up about her time with Jack in Temptation Haven during an interview with Positively Uncensored, saying that the pair did “make out” but then clarified that she doesn’t want “people thinking that something went down when it didn’t.”

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She continued: “He did suck on my toes, yes. And that’s when I made the comment saying, ‘oh that turned me on’ or whatever. There’s a part where I was like, ‘buckle up your pants.'”

Jesenia explained that he was sagging his pants and she wanted him to know that nothing like that was going to happen, adding that nothing got “hands on” between them.

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