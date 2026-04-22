Sydney finally confirms whether she and Xzavier are still together after Temptation Island

Sydney has finally confirmed whether she and Xzavier are still together after Temptation Island. She left with him after dumping Mikey on the show, who she’d walked onto the island with, and while they appeared to have a deep connection, did it last in the real world?

When Sydney is asked whether she’s still dating Xzavier, she replied on The Viall Files: “I’m focusing on myself.” So she’s a single queen, but that doesn’t mean everything is cut off from Xzavier, because they have actually been back in contact over the last four months.

Basically, she broke things off with Xzavier just four days after leaving with him, and ended up going back to Mikey. Sydney told Xzavier there’s “a lot of feelings and emotion that she’s had coming back and didn’t know how she’d feel, even though they dated on the island.”

She said: “I wasn’t going to jump into another relationship,” and explained how Xzavier never threw it in her face that she went back to Mikey, which “meant a lot because that’s what you expect. You expect someone to be like, ‘I’m going to make you work for it.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

Anyway, Sydney explained how she reached out to Xzavier four months ago and asked to go for a coffee. She said, “We spoke about everything, I told him everything me and Mikey went through. I told him I’m really working on myself and trying to process everything.”

She revealed how she was in trying to “process my feelings, and he was very like understanding and still very caring, which is like hard for me to believe, as I was like, ‘I’m going back to my ex.’ It was just crazy for him to be open to the opportunity of seeing where it could go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)

Sydney added how she “expected him to be like, well, you’ve thrown it in my face,” but he didn’t, which is something she “really appreciated from him.” She has also now revealed she and Mikey are “better as friends” and is “loving seeing him grown he is.”

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