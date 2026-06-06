He’s the newest Love Island USA bombshell, so who is Corbin Mims?
He's already started his own company!
Corbin Mims is the newest hunky bombshell walking into the Love Island USA, so let’s find out more about him!
Corbin is a 22 year old recent graduate from Stetson University where he majored in Marketing. He’s also a bit of a business mogul as he’s already founded one business called Caicos Exclusive.
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According to the website, Caicos Exclusive is a “premier luxury vacation rental company. A bespoke booking platform powered by a high-tech, high-touch approach.” According to his LinkedIn, Corbin co-founded the business in 2024, writing: “We oversee the daily operations of rental properties to ensure a seamless guest experience and maximize profit for owners. Key duties include managing bookings, coordinating check-ins and check-outs, overseeing housekeeping and maintenance, and ensuring the property remains in top condition.
“We also handle marketing, financial reporting, and compliance with local rental regulations. Excellent communication and problem-solving skills are essential in this field, as the role requires interacting with guests, vendors, and property owners to provide high-quality service and maintain strong occupancy rates.”
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Prior to his job helping to manage Caicos Exclusive, Corbin worked at the front desk at YouFit Gyms in Florida, and was a video producer for URGENT inc as part of an internship. He also interned with Biznct, an online marketing company at the end of last year, sharing in a post that “working at Biznct has given me the opportunity to take what I’ve studied over the past three years and apply it in real-world settings.”
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