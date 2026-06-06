All the tragic family losses Jake Anderson has experienced during his time on Deadliest Catch

Jake Anderson has starred on Deadliest Catch since season three, which aired all the way back in 2007. During his time on Deadliest Catch, Jake has sadly experienced many losses within his family.

Jake’s sister Chelsea sadly died during Deadliest Catch

Jake had an older sister called Chelsea Dawn Anderson. When Chelsea was 18 months old, doctors diagnosed her with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis (which is now known as Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis). She unexpectedly died in February 2009 from pneumonia, aged 37.

In Deadliest Catch season five episode four, viewers saw Jake learn about Chelsea’s tragic death while he was at sea.

Jake’s dad went missing, then was found dead

Jake’s father, Keith, went missing in January 2010. Keith’s truck was found abandoned in a forest in Skagit County. Deadliest Catch showed him learn about this in season six episode 11.

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In July 2012, a hiker found Keith’s remains. Jake later scattered his father’s ashes off the coast of Norway in the spin-off show Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns.

His uncle died in 2024

Nick Mavar appeared in nearly 100 episodes of Deadliest Catch. Jake’s dad’s sister is the wife of Nick’s brother, but Jake always referred to Nick as his “uncle”. Nick introduced Jake to crab fishing, and mentored him during his career.

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Nick sadly died on 13th June 2024, aged 59. He had a heart attack in Naknek while he was getting ready to go salmon fishing.

In season 21 episode five of Deadliest Catch, Jake and Sig Hansen arranged a tribute to Nick. Jake put out a call on the radio, and spoke about Nick to the other captains.

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