What’s Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson’s net worth? A look at his fluctuating finances

Deadliest Catch is back for season 22, believe it or not. If you’re curious about how much money Jake Anderson has made over the years, and what his net worth is, then here are some answers.

Now, Jake hasn’t exactly published screenshots of his bank account. But he has spoken very candidly about money over the years. Here’s what we know about Jake Anderson’s net worth from his time on Deadliest Catch.

Jake Anderson claims crab fishing has made him millions

Remember, the earnings of fisherpeople can vary hugely each year depending on what they manage to catch. Jake did go into detail about what money he makes from crab fishing in an interview from 2018.

He told Fox Business: “You’ve watched the American Dream unfold through me. There I was, a bum on the street, and now 14 years later, I’m managing a multi-million dollar company.”

According to Josh Harris – who featured on Deadliest Catch until 2022 – it’s feasible for a good catch to bring in $2 million over two days. Jake claimed he’d raked in similar amounts. “I think I grossed $2.5 million in 11 days,” he said.

Remember, the captain doesn’t get to pop all that cash in their bank account. It takes a lot of money to go out to sea in the first place. For instance, deckhands need to be paid, fuel needs to be bought, and the ships need to be maintained.

Does Jake Anderson get paid for being on Deadliest Catch?

Basically, yes. David Lethin captained the Aleutian Ballad on the show back in the day. He was reportedly paid $10,000 for being filmed for series one during the king crab season.

Now, two decades later, the show is wildly more popular. Plus, $10,000 from 2005 would be worth about $17,000 now. It’s a safe bet that the pay of Jake Anderson and other key cast members has increased rather a lot since then.

Jake struggled with money in 2023



In season 20 of Deadliest Catch, Jake dramatically discovered a repossession note and a lock on the F/V Saga. Jake’s business partner, who co-owned the boat, had issues with finances. So, F/V Saga was repossessed. The boat was listed for sale online at $1,800,000.

This incident disrupted Jake’s plans to go red crab fishing on the boat. He’d hoped to bring in $30 million. Jake told TV Insider he had invested all his money, including his children’s college funds. He said: “I fought hard and fought well and did what I could. At the end of the day, I think got an E for effort and F because I still lost my boat at the end of the day. I’ve lost millions of dollars, but the truth is I’m not sad about it.”

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