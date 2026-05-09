Here’s how long Deadliest Catch’s Jake Anderson and wife Jenna have actually been divorced for

During the new season premiere of Deadliest Catch, Jake Anderson reveals that he and his wife Jenna have actually decided to get divorced.

He announced: “After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits. It’s due to a lot of things. The major one is that I’m gone too much crab fishing.”

When did Jake and Jenna actually split up?

The new season was filmed around October 2025, with Jake revealing the pair had separated eight months prior, meaning they split up around February 2025. As of today they’ve not been together for over a year.

How did Jake and Jenna initially meet?

Jake and Jenna first met in 2009 at a festival in Seattle, with her coming up to get his autograph as he was already famous from being on Deadliest Catch.

He recalled giving Jenna his number, sharing: “I was trying to stay out of trouble, so I was living on the boat. I wasn’t going out and spending money; I was trying to save my money. She started calling me, and I started calling her, for a few weeks. We fell in love.”

What was his proposal like?

As for how he proposed three years later, Jenna told TLC: “It was nearing sunset, and we arrived to the lookout point before dusk, up high in the clouds when no one else was around. We began kissing and hugging each other, appreciating being away from the family for a moment, and he began to tell me how much he loved me and how wonderful the previous three years had been.

“As he was doing this, I began shaking and praying to myself, ‘I really hope he’s about to propose.’ Before I knew it, he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I screamed with excitement, saying, ‘Yes, yes, of course I will. I love you!’ I jumped on him, not even giving him the opportunity to pull out the ring.”

The pair got married in May 2012, with their wedding being officiated by none other than Sig Hansen.

Jake and Jenna have three children together, with their eldest son, Aiden, being born in 2015, Cadence in 2017 and Luka in 2020.

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