Mother of Todd Meadows’ kids released heartbreaking statement after his Deadliest Catch death

Kennady Harvey, the mother of Todd Meadows’ kids released a heartbreaking statement after his death on Deadliest Catch. He sadly died on February 25th following a tragic accident on a boat.

Captain Rick Sheldford announced the news in a statement, writing: “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard Arctic District told PEOPLE: “Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

“He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor.

The mother of his kids, Kennady, shared her own personal tribute to Todd after his death, promising that she will “never” let their sons forget who he was.

She wrote on Facebook: “I don’t have words, nothing I do or say will bring you back. Not only were you my children’s father but you were my best friend. No matter what terms we were on we always came to each other for comfort and no one could understand why but us.

“I’m so mad I’m mad at the world, myself and you, life is not fair. You have been working so hard to prove you could be the man I knew you were. I know how much you loved me and the boys and I just hope you knew how much I loved you and I never stopped loving you.

“You passed doing what you loved and that brings me a little bit of comfort knowing that. I promise I will never let the boys forget you. We will talk about you everyday, visit you, show them every picture and video and all of our cool spots. I will teach them everything you taught me when it comes to fishing, hunting, outdoors.”

She continued: “Our story wasn’t over yet, we were supposed to get it right, get married and have our happy little family. How do you tell your children their father is gone?? They are babies they won’t understand. Since he left for Alaska, Lawson has asked for him everyday and I’m so sorry I didn’t pickup the last call. We created life together and you lost yours before you got to see ours grow up. It’s unfair and I don’t know how to live without you Todd, we love you so much.”

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