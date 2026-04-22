Mikey explains what really happened with him and Sydney after Temptation Island

Mikey has given his side of the story when it comes to getting back with Sydney after Temptation Island. They actually decided to date again four days after she left the island with Xzavier, and he’s revealed what actually happened between them to split – yet again.

He said, “Me and Sydney got back together. Everything was going good, it was phenomenal, but I was holding onto what I experienced on the island. That was not fair to her whatsoever. Any inkling, any argument, I’d be throwing that jab at her. It was tearing her down.”

“I could see her heart was hurt. I would say it was the immaturities because I didn’t seize that opportunity, it’s something I have to live with,” Mikey added, seemingly confirming it was him who decided to call things off, but did say he “knows Sydney loves him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

He also said she is “looking good and healthy” and flirted with her on the reunion on The Viall Files. However, Sydney shut the door on that possible reunion, saying that she thinks they “work and support each other better as friends” rather than in a relationship.

Sydney told Xzavier how there’s “a lot of feelings and emotion that she’s had coming back and didn’t know how she’d feel.” She said: “I wasn’t going to jump into another relationship, although I was dating him on the island. Mikey was my best friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Sydney admitted she is “loving seeing him grown” and is focusing on herself, while Mikey is open to finding love and “has a lot of love to give.” He’s even teased that he’d happily go on Love Island USA after loads of people said he reminds him of Kendall Washington.

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