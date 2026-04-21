Sydney shockingly reveals she left Xzavier and went back to Mikey after Temptation Island

Sorry but how did she go from dumping him to this

Sydney has revealed she went back to Mikey after Temptation Island, even though she had dumped him and chosen to leave with Xzavier. Turns out that they later split yet again, before she shared at the reunion how she then met up with Xzavier to talk things through.

Sorry, what on earth kind of yo-yoing is going on here?! Sydney explained how Xzavier never threw it in her face that she went back to Mikey, which “meant a lot because that’s what you expect. You expect someone to be like, ‘I’m going to make you work for it.'”

Four days after leaving the island with Xzavier is when Sydney told him there’s “a lot of feelings and emotion that she’s had coming back and didn’t know how she’d feel.” She said: “I wasn’t going to jump into another relationship, although I was dating him on the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

“It was real. Like I made a real connection, I still had to deal with those feelings that I had with Mikey. I couldn’t just jump ship and be like, ‘Oh, forget about this guy.’ She reached out and told Xzavier, “‘Hey, I know I’m probably the last person you want to talk to.'”

She said, “I asked, ‘Would you be open to a conversation and grabbing coffee?’ He was like, ‘Yes, of course.’ We spoke about everything, I told him everything me and Mikey went through. I told him I’m really working on myself and trying to process everything that happened.”

She revealed how she was in trying to “process my feelings, and he was very like understanding and still very caring, which is like hard for me to believe, as I was like, ‘I’m going back to my ex.’ It was just crazy for him to be open to the opportunity of seeing where it could go.”

Sydney added how she “expected him to be like, well, you’ve thrown it in my face,” but he didn’t, which is something she “really appreciated from him.” She has also now revealed she and Mikey are “better as friends” and is “loving seeing him grown he is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Mikey has also revealed his side of things, confirming they did indeed date four days after the show stopped filming. He said, “So me and Sydney got back together. Everything was going good, it was phenomenal, but I was holding onto what I experienced on the island.

“That was not fair to her whatsoever. Any inkling, any argument, I’d be throwing that jab at her. It was tearing her down because I could see her heart was hurt. I would say it was the immaturities because I didn’t seize that opportunity, it’s something I have to live with.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.