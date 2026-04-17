Mikey reveals where he and Sydney stand after she dumped him on Temptation Island

Sydney and Mikey were having a few issues in their relationship, so she decided to bring him onto Temptation Island. Anyway, she ended up dumping him and leaving with Xzavier, and he’s now revealed where they stand with one another a year after filming.

They’re on really good terms, with Mikey saying she’s “forever his best friend” while she described him as a “great person, but just not for each other.” Mikey recently wrote on a TikTok comment: “i’m just happy she is happy that’s my best friend!”

Mikey also said: “It’s no sides! i want everyone to support me and Sydney! 🫶🏽 no matter the paths we took!” He also said he wishes the show was staged and wrote: “she had to do what was best for her !! can’t even be mad that s*** was a year ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

He admitted it was the first time he’d been in love and said: “She is forever my best friend and deserves so much love!” Mikey also said he “didn’t give a damn if she had found someone else” on the show but has since wrote: “she did & she’s happy ❤️.”

One person asked why he didn’t “turn up in the house” after seeing Sydney move on, and Mikey replied, “She had to do what was best for her! i ain’t built to hate on her journey twin.” Xzavier did recently open up about Mikey during an appearance on The Viall Files.

When asked whether he ever spoke to Mikey following the show, Xzavier said, “No, there was no interaction that took place. And to be frank, I really didn’t need to on my behalf.” Despite this, Mikey has joked how he “never stood a chance because the guy plays guitar.”

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