Does this prove that Xzavier and Sydney from Temptation Island are still together?

It looks like Xzavier and Sydney are still together after Temptation Island, because they are flirting pretty openly in public. Despite not usually being allowed to reveal their relationship statuses until all of the episodes and the reunion are out, they’re not holding back.

Sydney made an Instagram reel with her male co-stars, which featured Xzavier, to which he commented, “When you make me smile.” The comment has already received over 200 likes, and surely this is a sign that, a year on, Sydney and Xzavier are still together.

She recently teased that she can’t reveal her relationship status yet, while taking a selfie. One person commented, “Syd being the only girl and Xzavier being there tells me all that it needs to,” and it looks like Xzavier and Sydney walking away from the show together paid off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

Xzavier is now speaking out on what happened with Sydney, revealing that the show cut out their final date which involved a “magical experience” in which they “cooked together in their own private villa.” Mikey, on the other hand, said Sydney “done what was best.”

He also shared a reel which has the words, “I need these little things because it’s the little things that mean a lot,” which featured two cartoon characters being intimate. Both Xzavier and Sydney follow each other on Instagram, which is another huge sign.

Mikey, Sydney’s ex, has also joked how he “didn’t stand a chance because Xzavier plays guitar,” and still calls her his best friend. Bare in mind that Temptation Island season two was filmed a year ago, so it’s rehashing old memories that they’ve now “healed” from.

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