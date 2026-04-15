Tyson Fury still shops at ASDA, but his huge net worth proves just how rich he really is

Tyson Fury might love a good deal or two, but he is undoubtedly one of the richest boxers, and his real net worth is a lot.

In the new season of his documentary, At Home With The Furys, Tyson Fury’s wife Paris slams him for wearing sewn-up old trousers when he can afford new ones. To which he replied, “Why is everything about affording? I can afford a f***ing castle, but I don’t wanna live in one. I like them pants. People used to sew every day in the olden days and I am not a big waster.”

He then added, “I shop in Asda for God’s sake. I do enjoy a deal whether it’s for 50 pence or 50 million. It’s just a part of who I am wheeling and dealing.”

So, how did he get so rich?

Long before the titles and massive paydays, he was already buying and selling things. Speaking before his fight with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, he said, “I love a deal, whether it’s for 10p or 10 grand or 10 million, whatever. I love having a deal.”

He revealed, “I bought my first car when I was 10 years old. I bought it for £60 and sold it for £110 on the same day.” So, he’s had that business mindset his whole life.

These days, though, the numbers are obviously much bigger. Most of Tyson’s money comes from boxing, and it’s actually huge. According to The Cinemaholic, he made at least £25 million fighting Dillian Whyte, and around £65 million for his fight with Francis Ngannou. Then there are his two fights with Usyk, which reportedly brought in over £100 million combined.

On top of that, Forbes ranked him among the highest-paid athletes in 2024, with earnings of about $146 million for that year alone. So, the fight purses are where most of the money comes from, and there’s loads of it.

Tyson’s also made money from things like his Netflix show At Home With the Furys, as well as brand deals, appearances, and business ventures.

Even with all that, though, he’s still quite down-to-earth with money. He’s spoken about teaching his kids the value of it.

So, what is Tyson Fury’s real net worth?

Tyson Fury’s net worth is estimated to be around £120 million. However, other estimates that include his fight earnings, businesses and assets suggest it could actually be closer to $250 million, which is roughly £200 million.

So, there’s quite a difference depending on how you look at it. But either way, Tyson Fury is seriously wealthy, even if he still enjoys a bargain now and then.

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