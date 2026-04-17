We compared Tyson Fury’s lavish old home with the new, and the difference is actually huge

We compared Paris and Tyson Fury’s seaside mansion in Morecambe to their new countryside manor on the Isle of Man, and the difference between the old home and the new is quite something.

So, let’s start with the old house, because it definitely had its own kind of charm. The Morecambe property sat right by the sea, which meant the family actually had views of the water from their windows. It was big too, and had six bedrooms, three storeys, and loads of space for a family of nine. Inside, it was very bold and traditional, with chandeliers, gold curtains, and marble bathrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)



There were also some really personal touches. For example, the massive “Gypsy King” design on the front drive, which could fit multiple sports cars, and a moody portrait of Tyson in the hallway. Basically, the house felt very lived-in and very “them”. Paris even had a full walk-in wardrobe for all her clothes and shoes, and there was a huge Versace bed, which says it all really.

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But despite all that, they ended up selling it for £700,000, which is way less than what they first listed it for. Considering they bought it for £480,000 back in 2015, they still made a profit. In the end, security worries, including an intruder, were the final push for them to leave.

Now, the new house is on a completely different level

Instead of being by the seaside, the Isle of Man home is set in the countryside, surrounded by woodland and gardens. It’s much more private, with a long gated driveway and no neighbours right on top of them. So straight away, it feels quieter and more secure, which is obviously what they wanted.

The house itself is also way more expensive, worth around £8 million, and it shows. It’s a 200-year-old manor. It has a kind of classic, grand feel, but it’s also been done up to be really modern inside. There are six bedrooms again, but now there are five bathrooms, plus loads of extra spaces like a study and multiple reception rooms.

The new place also has its own cinema room, gym, games room, and even a sauna. It’s fancy, I could cry.

That said, it’s not completely over-the-top. The interiors are actually quite cosy in places, especially the kitchen with its wooden cupboards and more natural look. Paris has also made a big effort with the garden, filling it with flowers. This definitely gives it a softer, more homely feel compared to the bold style of the old house.

Another big difference is the setting. The new home sits beneath a steep hill called Slieau Whallian. Plus, they’re near the harbour town of Peel. The family have already been spotted out playing pool and having a dance in a local pub. So despite the massive upgrade, they’re still keeping things pretty down-to-earth. Well, Tyson Fury shops at ASDA, despite his massive net worth. It can’t get more grounded.

Now, in comparison to the new one, the Morecambe house felt more like a flashy family base by the sea, full of personality and bold design choices. The new Isle of Man home, though, is bigger, more private, and actually more about space, comfort, and security.

So, while both homes are impressive in their own way, the move is clearly a step up.

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