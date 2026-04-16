Let’s meet the very famous host of Million Dollar Secret, Peter Serafinowicz

Peter Serafinowicz is the iconic host of Million Dollar Secret, so let’s find out everything you need to know about the British star.

He’s starred in some huge films and TV shows, and has even been nominated for a BAFTA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Serafinowicz (@peterserafinowicz)



Peter grew up in Liverpool in England, with his first major film role being none other than being the voice of Darth Maul in The Phantom Menance. He also created his own comedy show called The Peter Serafinowicz Show in 2007, which was nominated for a BAFTA.

He’s also appeared as a more background character in a huge variety of films and series, including Rick and Morty, Sing 2, Guardians of the Galaxy and Shaun of the Dead.

Peter has also done a lot of voice work for video games over the years, featuring in Dark Souls, Little Big Planet and some of the Lego Games.

He was diagnosed with ADHD in 2013

Peter opnened up about getting diagnosed with ADHD in 2013 during an interview with iPaper, saying he never realised how much it has “severely affected” his life.

He explained: “I only found out 10 years ago, and really even more recently than that—like a year or two ago—realized just how severely it’s affected my life. Having ADHD for me, it’s like being a genius, and also being a total idiot.

“Some things I can do really super well, and there are some very, very, very basic things that I find almost impossible. I think that’s true for a lot of people with ADHD. Things that most people find tedious, but not impossible. Like, just keeping track of your bills, and your rent, and your laundry, and keeping your place tidy and remembering where to be.”

He split from his wife of 23 years just last year

Peter Serafinowicz split from his wife of 23 years Sarah Alexander prior to the host filming season two of Million Dollar Secret. The split was described as “very sad” according to a source from The Daily Mail.

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