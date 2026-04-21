Here’s who is still together after the Temptation Island reunion, and where they all stand

There’s just two couples still together after the Temptation Island reunion, which was only filmed a week ago. It’s been eight months since season two was shot though, and it turns out two of them remain in a couple, while one couple who split actually gave things another go.

Jack and Shyanne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Jack and Shyanne are still broken up, with her saying at the reunion how “that ship has sailed”. She said she “knew he was going to cheat on her” and explained how she thought going on the show was a “terrible idea,” but she knew it was his excuse to meet other girls.

Cole and Scarlett

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Cole and Scarlett have confirmed they are back together. They broke up on the show, with her saying they “were working on their relationship” when they went in, but it helped them because it “forced them to use the opportunity for growth.”

Kaylee and Summit

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Kaylee and Summit were the only couple to leave the island together – and they’re stronger than ever! They haven’t moved in together or gotten a dog yet, but Summit said they “want to ASAP, but the realities of life can prolong that process. But if I could, I would.”

Mikey and Sydney

Four days after leaving the island with Xzavier is when Sydney told him there’s “a lot of feelings and emotion that she’s had coming back and didn’t know how she’d feel.” She said: “I wasn’t going to jump into another relationship, although I was dating him on the island.

She reached out and told Xzavier, “‘Hey, I know I’m probably the last person you want to talk to.’ I asked, ‘Would you be open to a conversation and grabbing coffee?’ He was like, ‘Yes, of course.’ I told him everything me and Mikey went through.”

She revealed how she was in trying to “process my feelings, and he was very like understanding and still very caring, which is like hard for me to believe, as I was like, ‘I’m going back to my ex.’ It was just crazy for him to be open to the opportunity of seeing where it could go.”

Sydney added how she “expected him to be like, well, you’ve thrown it in my face,” but he didn’t, which is something she “really appreciated from him.” She has also now revealed she and Mikey are “better as friends” and is “loving seeing him grown he is.”

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