Here’s how you can watch the Temptation Island reunion before it officially comes out

Temptation Island‘s season two reunion is all set to come out on Wednesday, April 22, at 8pm ET, but it turns out there’s a secret way to tune in before it officially airs on The Viall Files. Basically, Nick may have accidentally uploaded it – yet left part one as ‘unlisted’.

So far, only just over 300 people have figured it out, but we know there’s thousands more people waiting until Wednesday to hear all the gossip on the couples. If you head to this link, you will gain access to the unlisted video on The Viall Files that was uploaded on April 21.

Whether Nick’s team meant to do it or not is unknown, but technically, anyone can gain access. If you head to the YouTube channel, it’s the first video available, and who knows whether it’ll get noticed and pulled down to build up more views by the time Wednesday hits.

For now, it only appears to be part one of the reunion out on YouTube way ahead of the planned schedule. Part Two of the reunion comes out on Friday April 24th at the same time of 8pm, and again, UK residents will need to wait until Saturday the following day at 1am.

Lots of tea gets spilled, but they decided not to bring any tempters in and just invited the original cast onto the reunion. So on the sofa is just Cole and Scarlett, Shyanne and Jack, Mikey and Sydney, and Summit and Kaylee. They all give updates on their relationships!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

This video is not listed, so it isn’t coming up on people’s main YouTube feeds. It’s only been a week since the reunion was even filmed, according to Sydney, but the pre-planning Nick’s team were doing to ensure it got uploaded on time may have made a boo-boo!

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