We briefly see her on At Home With The Furys, so who is Paris Fury’s mum Lynda Mulroy?

In At Home with the Furys season two, viewers get to see more of Paris Fury’s side of the family, and one person who pops up is her mum, Lynda Mulroy, so who is she?

Unlike some family members, like Tyson’s mum, Amber, who prefers to stay completely private, Lynda does make a few appearances in At Home with the Furys. It actually gives a nice little glimpse into Paris’ upbringing and the kind of family she comes from. And it just shows how grounded they all still are despite the fame around Tyson Fury.

So, who actually is Paris Fury’s mum, Lynda Mulroy?

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Lynda Mulroy raised her children in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. She brought up four kids, three daughters and a son, in a traditional Traveller family. Back then, they actually lived in caravans when the girls were younger, so it was a very different upbringing compared to the life Paris has now.

Lynda is still married to Paris’ dad, but both of them have basically stayed out of the spotlight over the years.

She’s had a huge influence on Paris

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It’s pretty obvious Lynda has had a massive impact on Paris’ life. Paris has spoken loads about everything her mum taught her growing up, especially when it comes to everyday life.

In a 2023 heartfelt Instagram post, Paris wrote, “Mam was the best guide and teacher I could have wished for. Her patience, wisdom and common sense were boundless, and she taught me the life lessons I needed to know.”

She also explained how hands-on her mum was, adding, “She showed me how to open a bank account and how to manage a household budget. How to pay bills and how to take out insurance. How to arrange doctors’ and dentists’ appointments and how to apply for a passport.”

Paris added, “She spent hour upon hour sorting and filing the family’s paperwork, explaining how this helped the whole household to run smoothly.”

Her family is really close-knit

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Lynda is mum to three daughters, Paris, Romain and Montana, and they’re all very close. Montana is the one you’ll actually see in the Netflix show alongside Lynda, and she pops up quite a bit. Romain, Paris’ older sister, lives at home with their parents and has additional needs after becoming seriously ill as a baby.

Speaking about Romain in the past, Lynda explained to Traveller Times, “My girl goes to the centre in the day, then home each night and weekends with her family.”

She also shared what happened when Romain was younger, “She took the whooping cough when she was weeks old, and it took oxygen from her brain, so Romain is my oldest, but has always been very young.”

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