There’s two parts to the Temptation Island reunion, so here’s exactly how you can watch both

The Temptation Island season two reunion is on its way, and it’s in two parts. That’s mainly because it was far too messy to fit all into one episode, and another is because Netflix won’t be airing it this time. Instead, you’ll have to head to YouTube to tune into the drama.

You can watch the first half of the reunion on Wednesday April 22nd, on The Viall Files on YouTube. It airs at 8pm ET, which is 1am the next day in the UK, which means people living in the UK will have to wait until Thursday if they want to tune in straight away.

Part Two of the reunion comes out on Friday April 24th at the same time of 8pm, and again, UK residents will need to wait until Saturday the following day at 1am to see that. It’s all been filmed already, but we’re just waiting for Nick Viall to release the first part!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

Sneakily, you can watch the Temptation Island reunion part one right now, before anyone else does. That’s because we found Nick has (perhaps accidentally) released the video on YouTube, but it’s not listed, so it isn’t coming up on people’s main YouTube feeds.

Lots of tea gets spilled, but they decided not to bring any tempters in and just invited the original cast onto the reunion. So on the sofa is just Cole and Scarlett, Shyanne and Jack, Mikey and Sydney, and Summit and Kaylee. They all give updates on their relationships!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Spoiler alert, but it looks like only two couples are still together. And even Xzavier shares a phone message for Sydney, as Nick claimed he knew it would be tough for her going to the reunion and reuniting with her ex, Mikey, who she dumped on the show.

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