Here’s everything you need to know about season three of Netflix’s At Home With The Furys

After that massive three-year gap between the first two seasons, it looks like we won’t have to for quite as long this time, as Netflix has officially confirmed that At Home With The Furys is returning for a third instalment, so here’s everything we know.

The Netflix doc follows the “Gypsy King” himself, Tyson Fury, alongside Paris and their seven kids. If you thought season two was a lot to take in, season three is basically looking to turn the volume up even more.

So, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

It’s coming back a lot sooner than you think

While we had to wait ages for the second season to drop in 2026, the turnaround for this one is going to be much quicker. Paris Fury actually dropped the bombshell during an interview on This Morning, revealing that they’ve already signed up and are deep into filming.

She said, “We’re already on number three… we’ve signed up!”

And since a lot of the third season has already been filmed, it’s looking pretty likely we could see it on our screens later this year.

Why was there such a long gap before?

Paris also cleared up the real reason why the show vanished for three years. It basically came down to Tyson’s boxing schedule. She explained that they can only properly film when Tyson takes a break from the sport, and after series one, he went straight back into fighting.

Even though it’s a lot of work, Paris is clearly a fan of the process. She said, “I really enjoyed the whole filming process of the first one, I enjoyed it, it was good fun. It’s nice to have all the memories documented.”

She also added, “The aftermath is great, and to know that I’ve got it all stored, like home videos for the future, even though I’m sharing the home videos with millions of people.”

New house, new drama

The new season is going to look a little different because the Furys have actually packed up their famous Morecambe home. The family has officially moved to the Isle of Man, so we’ll be seeing them navigate their brand-new life over there.

But it’s not all just unpacking boxes. Tyson officially came out of retirement (again!), which apparently caused a lot of friction. The new episodes are set to show the fallout between Tyson and his dad, John Fury, who wasn’t exactly thrilled about his son getting back into the ring.

There’s a wedding on the cards

One of the biggest talking points from the season two finale was definitely Venezuela’s engagement to Noah Price. Even though they’re only 16, the cameras are going to follow the pair as they prepare to start their new life together.

It’s going to be as real as it gets

Paris has been very clear that they don’t do “airs and graces” for the Netflix crew. She basically said there are too many of them to even try to pretend, so we’re going to get “the good, the bad and the ugly” once again.

As Paris put it, “We don’t act any differently on camera. It is what it is. We couldn’t do airs and graces. There are too many of us to pretend anyway! You’re going to get the good and the bad and the ugly.”

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