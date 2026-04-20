Meet Nick Pellecchia: The Million Dollar Secret player by night and Mister New Jersey by day

He might have walked into Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret planning to play the game with strategy and charm, but Nick Pellecchia has actually got a lot more going on outside the show, too, so here’s who he really is.

Nick is a finance graduate and entrepreneur working in business funding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



Nick is 27 years old and originally from Mendham, New Jersey, now based in Miami, Florida. According to his LinkedIn, he studied Finance at the University of Miami, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a 3.776 GPA.

He’s actually built most of his career in financial sales and business funding. He has worked across private equity, financial advisory, and account management before moving into entrepreneurship.

Right now, he’s the Founder and Sales Director of Fluid Funding LLC, where he helps small and mid-sized businesses access fast funding solutions.

He once worked in luxury events, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



Before fully focusing on finance and business funding, Nick also worked as an Event Sales Manager at Seafair Yachts in Miami. He sold and planned high-end events on a mega yacht that hosts hundreds of guests.

He’s now also stepping into the spotlight as Mister New Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISTER USA ™ (@themisterusa)



Outside of business and reality TV, Nick is also competing as Mister New Jersey in the Mister USA 2026 pageant. The competition brings together contestants from all 50 states. And the final will take place in Las Vegas on 25 July 2026.

He is a secret millionaire on Million Dollar Secret

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)



After Kaleb decided to move his money, Nick became a secret millionaire. He entered Million Dollar Secret with a clear mindset where he wanted to use charisma strategically while staying under the radar when needed.

He said, “Once people feel comfortable and trust me, I’ll use that to quietly take control when it matters.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.