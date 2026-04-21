It’s all a bit confusing, so who did Dakota hook up with during Vanderpump Villa?

During the new season of Vanderpump Villa, Dakota hooks up with someone during his time in the villa, but who actually is it?

Well, because of the decision to cut his storyline from the show, it means that we don’t get as much information about his shenanigans in the villa.

Lisa previously spoke out about the decision to reduce his screentime this season, telling People: “We don’t want to shine a spotlight on something that’s been so controversial when we have so much great content. Our show’s ready to go. Obviously, we don’t want to do anything extraordinarily significant at this stage in the game, but it’s ready to go.”

During Vanderpump Villa, Dakota allegedly hooked up with one of the staff members during the trip, which then caused some huge drama with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Lisa commented on the situation, saying that he had a “brief storyline of an interaction with somebody else, and we just scaled that back because of the controversy.”

Whilst the alleged staff member isn’t specified by name, the female staffers on camera this season are Alyssa, Gabriella, Hannah, Sher, Keviah, Meredith and Sage. So there is a possibility it could be one of them.

However, it seems like unless the staff member Dakota allegedly hooked up with comes forward and identifies themselves, we most likely won’t be finding out who they are anytime soon.

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