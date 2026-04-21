My co-stars on Temptation Island were so dirty our house had a cockroach and ant infestation

Kay, one of the temptresses on Temptation Island has claimed that their time on Temptation Island wasn’t quite as luxurious as viewers might think.

She revealed that she lost 11 pounds whilst on the show as participants had to do all their own cooking, unlike other shows where catering is provided.

She explained: “Here is where the problem lies, I lived in a house with 14 other girls and I think a lot of them have never learned how to clean up after themselves, but within the first week we had roaches, ants everywhere.

“The fridges, there was chicken open and you weren’t sure what’s good to eat and not good to eat. And also if you were someone going on a lot of dates you weren’t sure if you’d have time to make food.”

She explained that she wasn’t eating a lot during the day and that there wasn’t a gym where she could work out, and that one year later she’s only just back to the physique and weight she had before going on the show.

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Other cast members have also opened up more about their time on Temptation Island, with Shyanne revealing whether she had any regrets from the show.

She admitted: “Yes I do. I wish I would’ve spent more time taking in my emotions before reacting. After watching every bonfire Jack and I were very clearly doing things to see who could hurt each other worst and that’s 100 per cent something I wish I could change.”

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