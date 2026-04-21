So who’s actually rich? Temptation Island cast ranked by the wages they earn from day jobs

Some of the Temptation Island cast members on Netflix have very high wages, and the difference between the highest earner and the lowest earner is pretty wild, so here’s a ranking of the couples based on the estimated salaries they earn from their day jobs.

Jack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Mason (@jackk.mason)



Jack’s exact job isn’t fully clear, apart from being an entrepreneur. But on the show, Shyanne kept saying he wasn’t earning much and was basically broke. He never really denied it either. So, while he might have business ideas, his actual income right now seems pretty low.

Summit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summit Wallace (@summitwallace)



Summit works as a fitness coach, and the base salary is roughly $28.74 an hour. So, he’s earning about $41k a year if he’s doing around 30 hours a week.

Mikey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)



Mikey hosts live music events, which is a fun and lively job. He’s estimated to be earning around $37,825 a year, or about $18 an hour.

Shyanne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)



Shyanne runs her own business selling snow cones from a food truck, which is actually pretty cool. She’s estimated to earn around $50k, but since it’s her own business, that could change depending on how well things go. Some months could be loads better than others.

Sydney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)



Sydney works as an aesthetician and also owns her own beauty business. Her base income is around $55k, but she could be making an extra $60k from her business. That said, it depends on how much she reinvests, so her take-home isn’t always clear, but she’s definitely doing well.

Kaylee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)



Kaylee works in fashion as a Junior Account Executive, and she’s earning around $70k. It’s a solid, stable corporate job, and it actually matches her structured personality quite well.

Scarlett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)



Scarlett owns a marketing agency, which is pretty impressive. She’s estimated to be earning a good six-figure salary, somewhere around $100k.

Cole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Mueller (@colemueller8)



Cole is probably the richest of the lot, earning around $100k from real estate development, plus whatever he makes from his other business ventures. So realistically, he could be earning even more. Ka-Ching!

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