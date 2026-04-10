They’re testing relationships on Temptation Island, but here’s what the couples do for work

A few of them have their own businesses

While Temptation Island is all about putting relationships to the ultimate test, a lot of people must be wondering what the season two couples do for work when they’re not dealing with drama on a tropical beach.

Beyond all the flirting, emotional chats, and tough decisions, they’ve all got real jobs and careers back home. So, here’s a full breakdown of what the Temptation Island season two couples actually do for work.

Kaylee – Junior Account Executive

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Kaylee is in the fashion world, which suits her personality perfectly. According to her LinkedIn, she’s currently a Junior Account Executive at G-III Apparel Group, working on Converse apparel. She manages both off-price and e-commerce accounts, including major retailers like Ross, Amazon, and Macy’s Marketplace, overseeing men’s and women’s clothing lines.

She’s someone who likes structure and stability, and that comes through in both her job and her relationship.

Summit – Fitness coach

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Summit works as a fitness coach, so his day-to-day life is all about staying active and helping others do the same. He also shares workout and motivational fitness content on Instagram.

That actually lines up with how he sees the whole experience, too. He called it “emotional skydiving” and told Tudum, “You jump out of the plane and hope the parachute opens.”

Sydney – Aesthetician and beauty business owner

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Sydney works as an aesthetician and is the founder of Pretty Playground. It’s a beauty brand based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she offers treatments like brows, lashes, waxing, and facials.

Talking about her journey, she shared, “Starting this business has been such a dream come true, and I have to take a moment to thank God for every step of this journey.”

Mikey – Live music event host

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Mikey’s job is a bit more lively. He hosts live music events. Basically, he’s the guy bringing the energy and keeping the crowd entertained. That playful side does spill into his relationship, too.

Scarlett – Marketing agency owner

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Scarlett is actually running her own business called SoCal SoCial, which is pretty impressive. She owns a marketing agency and works on building brands and managing clients.

Cole – Real estate developer and entrepreneur

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Cole works in real estate and also has his hands in entrepreneurship. So, he’s juggling property deals and business ventures at the same time. But that’s not all, he’s also massively into running and fitness.

Last year, he was part of “The California Traverse,” a 640-mile relay run from San Diego to San Francisco completed over four days.

Shyanne – Entrepreneur

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Shyanne is an entrepreneur, and she actually runs her own business called Cool Cups. Her brand sells snow cones through a food truck, which is such a fun and hands-on business

For her, though, the relationship matters just as much as work. She said, “Respect and loyalty are still expected, no matter what environment we’re in.”

Jack – Entrepreneur

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According to Netflix, Jack, like Shyanne, is also an entrepreneur. The two actually share that business-minded mindset, which is one thing they have in common.

He joined the show hoping to fix things, saying he wanted them to “get past” their issues and move forward.

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