They’ve been together the longest, so meet Temptation Island couple Shyanne and Jackson.

Temptation Island season two is finally here, and amongst all the couples, one pair has actually been together for five years, making them the longest relationship this season –so meet Shyanne and Jack.

Who are Shyanne and Jack?

Shyanne is 23 years old, and her boyfriend Jack is 25. They’ve been together for five years, but their story actually goes way back to high school. They’ve basically grown up together.

Shyanne and Jack also got quite a lot in common career-wise. Shyanne runs her own business called Cool Cups, which is such a fun concept. She sells snow cones from a food truck, so it’s very hands-on and actually quite a unique hustle. Jack is also an entrepreneur, so they both share that business-minded mindset. It’s one of the things that connects them.

But while they’ve lasted longer than anyone else on the island, their journey hasn’t exactly been smooth.

Their relationship hasn’t been easy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)



Three years into dating, Jack cheated, and that’s something that’s still very much part of their story. Shyanne has been really open about it, telling Tudum that the “scar never fully goes away.”

What made it worse was how she found out, which was by going through his phone. Since then, even though they stayed together, the trust hasn’t completely come back.

It still gets brought up, and it still affects things.

So, why join the show?

Jack was the one who actually pushed for them to take part in Temptation Island, hoping they could finally move past everything and “get past” their issues.

For Shyanne, though, it’s all about clarity. She wants to see things for what they actually are, without second-guessing or having to dig for answers. She said, “Respect and loyalty are still expected, no matter what environment we’re in. I just want clarity and to see things for what they actually are.”

“If we come out stronger, great. If not, then at least the truth is out,” she added.

Whether they come out stronger or finally realise they’re not right for each other, we’ll just have to wait and see.

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